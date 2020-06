Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Move in ready condo with community pool! - 3/2.5 2 story condo is ready for a new occupant ! Fully renovated, new paint and floors throughout. This is a tenant placement so you will rent directly from the owner. Contact Alissa today to schedule your viewing. 9048669926

NO PETS PER OWNER



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698901)