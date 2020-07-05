All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:15 PM

1064 Amber Court

1064 Amber Court · No Longer Available
Location

1064 Amber Court, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1064 Amber Ct. is now available to Orange Park, FL. This property is a 2992 square foot home for rent with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Feel free to browse photos of 1064 Amber Ct Orange Park, FL 32065 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.

Move-In Special! Lease before 02/29/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 Amber Court have any available units?
1064 Amber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 1064 Amber Court currently offering any rent specials?
1064 Amber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 Amber Court pet-friendly?
No, 1064 Amber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1064 Amber Court offer parking?
No, 1064 Amber Court does not offer parking.
Does 1064 Amber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 Amber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 Amber Court have a pool?
No, 1064 Amber Court does not have a pool.
Does 1064 Amber Court have accessible units?
No, 1064 Amber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 Amber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 Amber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 Amber Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 Amber Court does not have units with air conditioning.

