Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

7111 Harvard Street

7111 Harvard Street · (813) 676-3252
Location

7111 Harvard Street, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 Harvard Street have any available units?
7111 Harvard Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7111 Harvard Street currently offering any rent specials?
7111 Harvard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 Harvard Street pet-friendly?
No, 7111 Harvard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 7111 Harvard Street offer parking?
No, 7111 Harvard Street does not offer parking.
Does 7111 Harvard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 Harvard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 Harvard Street have a pool?
Yes, 7111 Harvard Street has a pool.
Does 7111 Harvard Street have accessible units?
No, 7111 Harvard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 Harvard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7111 Harvard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7111 Harvard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7111 Harvard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
