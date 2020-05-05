All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE

6659 Crescent Woods Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6659 Crescent Woods Circle, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 4BR/3BA/3GAR POOL home with 3400SF! Living space includes formal living and dining rooms, a family room, an office/den, and an oversized bonus room that could be a theater room. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, cooking island, stainless steel gas appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens to the family room. The master suite has a glamour bath with dual vanities, solid wood cabinets, jetted tub, walk-in shower, and his & hers walk-in closets. Other features include crown molding, door & window casings, and tankless gas water heater. Brand new pool built in 2015 with a large covered lanai off of the formal rooms and master as well as a private screened porch on the back of the home. The backyard is fenced and has large shade trees. Tons of high end features including light fixtures, faucets, granite & tile. Located in gated Crescent Woods in great school districts! Lawn and pool maintenance are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE have any available units?
6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE have?
Some of 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

