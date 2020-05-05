6659 CRESCENT WOODS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 4BR/3BA/3GAR POOL home with 3400SF! Living space includes formal living and dining rooms, a family room, an office/den, and an oversized bonus room that could be a theater room. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, cooking island, stainless steel gas appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens to the family room. The master suite has a glamour bath with dual vanities, solid wood cabinets, jetted tub, walk-in shower, and his & hers walk-in closets. Other features include crown molding, door & window casings, and tankless gas water heater. Brand new pool built in 2015 with a large covered lanai off of the formal rooms and master as well as a private screened porch on the back of the home. The backyard is fenced and has large shade trees. Tons of high end features including light fixtures, faucets, granite & tile. Located in gated Crescent Woods in great school districts! Lawn and pool maintenance are included in rent.