Lake Sarasota, FL
4251 MOLOKAI DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4251 MOLOKAI DRIVE

4251 Molokai Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4251 Molokai Drive, Lake Sarasota, FL 34241
Lake Sarasota

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Home built in 2002 . 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in Lake Sarasota. High Ceilings with an open floor plan. Tile floors throughout living areas Carpet in the bedrooms. , Stainless Appliances in the kitchen which includes a breakfast bar penninsula., Screened Lanai. Split Plan, Eat in Kitchen, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard in back . Lawn care and pest control included in the monthly rental.. Bee Ridge Road east of Intestate, turn South on Mauna Loa Boulevard, turn right on Samoa Drive then turn right on Molokai Drive. Washer / Dryer Hookups Only. Property is currently occupied and not available to be shown until 6/1/2020. Pleave view video tour or schedule a showing for after the tenant vacates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

