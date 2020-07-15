/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:11 PM
105 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1015 Lake Shore Drive
1015 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Completely remodeled and move- in ready 2Br/2BA/1 car garage in the beautiful intracoastal community of Bay Reach! This unit is being rented stylishly furnished and has newer: tile throughout including patio, impact windows, hot water heater,
Results within 1 mile of Lake Park
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2847 Hinda Road
2847 Hinda Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
835 sqft
Beautifully renovated duplex off the intracoastal. This furnished unit features 2 bedrooms/1 bath with new flooring throughout, new kitchen, brand new appliances, cabinets, new furniture. vanity, and fenced in yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2845 Hinda Road
2845 Hinda Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
809 sqft
Beautifully renovated duplex off the intracoastal. This furnished unit features 2 bedrooms/1 bath with new flooring throughout, new kitchen, brand new appliances, cabinets, new furniture. vanity, and fenced in yard.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully upgraded furnished unit at Cote D Azur on Singer Island. Low floor with northern exposure for gorgeous intracoastal and ocean views. The kitchen offers granite countertops and wood cabinetry and has been opened up to the living room.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2801 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
342 Southwind Drive
342 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
740 sqft
Palm Beach waterfront lifestyle for a fraction of the cost. The property comes fully furnished It's turnkey ready to go! First floor end unit. Owner is flexible on seasonal rental dates, but rent would be more then annual listed price.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1360 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Shore Court
131 Shore Court, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
725 sqft
Fully renovated and tastefully furnished pet friendly apartment in a privately owned 15 apartment building on North Palm Beach Inlet. Within 3 miles from the beach, groceries, movies, restaurants, shopping and golf.
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1821 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Yacht Harbor Estates
2666 Park Avenue
2666 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
834 sqft
Newly built tropical 5-Star furnished rental (vacation/short-term) located in Downtown Singer Island. Walk to famous Beaches.
1 of 11
Last updated August 27 at 10:45 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Doolen Court
101 Doolen Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
55+ Communty with beautiful pool overlooking the Intracoastal in North Palm Beach. This cozy, ,furnished 2/2 condo on second floor has a screened patio with great views of the canal and the Intracoastal. Community laundry on each floor.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North Palm Beach Village
731 Hummingbird Way Way
731 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Here is your opportunity to live next to the water in the wonderful town of North Palm Beach! This Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath has everything you are looking for.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
36 Units Available
Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1311 sqft
A stunning resort-style community surrounding a 12-acre lake. On-site pool, playground, tennis and basketball courts, and garages. Walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and a patio or a balcony in each unit. Lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
176 Units Available
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1484 sqft
West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
4207 Onega Cir
4207 Onega Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1819 sqft
Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe.
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1551 N Flagler Drive
1551 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't let this 2 furnished condo with water views get away again! Rent includes electricity, cable, internet, water, covered parking, fitness center, 24 hr concierge + zen garden.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2600 N Flagler Drive
2600 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning direct waterviews from every room from this stylish, spacious and tastefully furnished 3 bedrooms 2 baths sun-filled apartment with large balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Port Cove
126 Lakeshore Drive
126 Lakeshore Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1424 sqft
Beautiful Intracoastal and Ocean views. Beautifully furnished, turnkey condo. Resort style living. Come spend your winter months here! Community offers pool, clubhouse, walking trails. Second bedroom has a queen pull out bed.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
PGA National
507 Resort Lane
507 Resort Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1910 sqft
You Will Love The Resort Villas In PGA National Golf & Country Club - Gated 24/7, Newest Community in PGA, Walk To ALL Resort Amenities. This 3 BR 3 BA 1 Car Garage Home Was Just Remodeled Like New Inside & Out! Downstairs BR Has Full Bath.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
170 N Ocean Boulevard
170 North Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1830 sqft
This rarely available and elegantly furnished ''01'' line is available to rent for the upcoming 20/21 season. Apartment 301 is a direct oceanfront, updated corner apartment with 2 bedrooms, den with sleeper sofa, and 2 baths.
