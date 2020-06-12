/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
208 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
1105 Lake Shore Drive
1105 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
1105 Lake Shore Drive Apt #104, Lake Park, FL 33403 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Shore Drive
1025 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Gorgeous condo available in well run condominium. 2 bedrooms with two full baths. Close to I95, great shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
501 Lake Shore Drive
501 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
VIEWS of Boats going by right on the INTRACOASTAL! 55 Plus Direct East views 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1316 sq ft ) with a car port parking space , Gated property with a community pool. Open floor plan and bright condo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9356 Roan Lane
9356 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Very Spacious Corner 2/2 VILLA with a fenced-in backyard off Roan Lane, minutes from I-95. Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen with sliders out to yard. Tile Throughout, Full W/D. Pet Approval from Landlord. Lawn maintenance is included.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
109 Wettaw Lane
109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
903 Sandtree Dr
903 Sandtree Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Townhouse in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens with 2 great master bedrooms in the second floor. Each room with his own bathroom and ample closets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
2/2 with a Boat slip. 42' Deep water slip with a 2/2 condo, on the ground floor, just steps away. Hurry, this won't last Boat slip it right out the front door on a protected canal. It has a tide slide system in place.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
419 Us Hwy 1
419 US Route 1, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
880 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 in the heart of North Palm Beach. Come and see this beautiful unit overlooking the pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
313 Lake Circle
313 Lake Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1084 sqft
Wake up to this view every morning! Come home to this remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. All new flooring, baseboards, paint, wood cabinets, hardware, stove, Quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
121 Wettaw Lane
121 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 baths; 2nd floor unit overlooking the waterfront canal and Intracoastal. this unit is being offered unfurnished located in the heart of North Palm Beach. Walk to CVS and Walgreens and Restaurants
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Ocean Drive
4200 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1321 sqft
Available for Annual Rental Starting July 1st 2020, OR for Short term July 1 - Dec. 31, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1030 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1143 sqft
ATTENTION BOATERS!!!! 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO COMES WITH A BOAT SLIP WITH ROOM FOR UP TO A 55 FOOT BOAT. 3 MINUTS TO PEANUT ISLAND AND 4 MINUTES TO THE PALM BEACH INLET. STUNNING BALCONY VIEWS OF THE INTRA-COASTAL WATERWAY AND CANAL.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3249 Scarletta Drive
3249 Scarletta Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is also FOR SALE!!!Welcome to your new place!!! Awesome waterfront living, easy living off 95 East, minutes to intracoastal/beach, PGA mall, PGA commons /golf resort. All updated fixtures, new tiles, carpet, Mrs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1251 Sugar Sands
1251 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1480 sqft
Highly Desirable 1st floor corner condo with a 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan with a den. 1480 Sq Ft A/C. Located very close to the beach and next to the olympic sized pool/clubhouse. Washer and dryer located inside condo.
