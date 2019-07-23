All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:09 PM

910 Leisure Avenue

910 Leisure Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

910 Leisure Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Leisure Avenue have any available units?
910 Leisure Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 910 Leisure Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
910 Leisure Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Leisure Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Leisure Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 910 Leisure Avenue offer parking?
No, 910 Leisure Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 910 Leisure Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Leisure Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Leisure Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 910 Leisure Avenue has a pool.
Does 910 Leisure Avenue have accessible units?
No, 910 Leisure Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Leisure Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Leisure Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Leisure Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Leisure Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
