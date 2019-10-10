3310 RUSSETT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

single family home consist of 3 Bedroom 2 Baths and 1 car garage come with a fenced in Back yard. Home has a living room upfront and an additional family room in the back. Three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a full bath. The family room can be also used as an additional bedroom or an office. There is also a screen in patio on the back of the home and a storage shed in the back yard.