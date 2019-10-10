3310 Russett Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618 Northlakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
single family home consist of 3 Bedroom 2 Baths and 1 car garage come with a fenced in Back yard. Home has a living room upfront and an additional family room in the back. Three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a full bath. The family room can be also used as an additional bedroom or an office. There is also a screen in patio on the back of the home and a storage shed in the back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
