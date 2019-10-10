All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
3310 RUSSETT DRIVE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

3310 RUSSETT DRIVE

3310 Russett Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3310 Russett Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
single family home consist of 3 Bedroom 2 Baths and 1 car garage come with a fenced in Back yard. Home has a living room upfront and an additional family room in the back. Three bedrooms are located upstairs along with a full bath. The family room can be also used as an additional bedroom or an office. There is also a screen in patio on the back of the home and a storage shed in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE have any available units?
3310 RUSSETT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE have?
Some of 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3310 RUSSETT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 RUSSETT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Magdalene 3 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa