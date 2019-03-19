All apartments in Lake Magdalene
2722 Midtimes Drive

Location

2722 Midtimes Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-Car Garage approx. 844 SF renovated home is conveniently located in North Tampa near I275 close to shopping and is only minutes to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, and the Stadium. The home is freshly painted and has an open floor plan. The kitchen includes breakfast bar and appliance package includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Additional features include blinds and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Enjoy the privacy of your large fenced backyard. Sorry, owner does not want pets.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Midtimes Drive have any available units?
2722 Midtimes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 2722 Midtimes Drive have?
Some of 2722 Midtimes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Midtimes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Midtimes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Midtimes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 Midtimes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2722 Midtimes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Midtimes Drive offers parking.
Does 2722 Midtimes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 Midtimes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Midtimes Drive have a pool?
No, 2722 Midtimes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Midtimes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2722 Midtimes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Midtimes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Midtimes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Midtimes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Midtimes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
