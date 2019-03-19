2722 Midtimes Drive

Amenities

Charming 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1-Car Garage approx. 844 SF renovated home is conveniently located in North Tampa near I275 close to shopping and is only minutes to downtown Tampa, University of Tampa, and the Stadium. The home is freshly painted and has an open floor plan. The kitchen includes breakfast bar and appliance package includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Additional features include blinds and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Enjoy the privacy of your large fenced backyard. Sorry, owner does not want pets.



