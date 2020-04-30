All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

16011 Grass Lake Drive

16011 Grass Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16011 Grass Lake Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom For Rent in North Tampa! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 car garage home for rent in North Tampa. This rental home is located in Northdale. It features tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen features white appliances, wood cabinets, and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom has an attached master bath and walk-in closet. This room features a large Florida room, with lots of natural light, perfect for a playroom, den, or office. The back yard is fenced and has a patio for outdoor entertainment. An inside utility area with a washer and dryer along with a one car detached garage rounds out this must see property! Northdale is minutes from shopping, the Veterans expressway and I275.

Rent: $1300
Security Deposit: $1300
Beds: 2
Bath: 2
Garage: 1

For more information please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE2416683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16011 Grass Lake Drive have any available units?
16011 Grass Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 16011 Grass Lake Drive have?
Some of 16011 Grass Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16011 Grass Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16011 Grass Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16011 Grass Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16011 Grass Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 16011 Grass Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16011 Grass Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 16011 Grass Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16011 Grass Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16011 Grass Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 16011 Grass Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16011 Grass Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 16011 Grass Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16011 Grass Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16011 Grass Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16011 Grass Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16011 Grass Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

