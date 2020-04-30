16011 Grass Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom For Rent in North Tampa! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 baths, 1 car garage home for rent in North Tampa. This rental home is located in Northdale. It features tile and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen features white appliances, wood cabinets, and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom has an attached master bath and walk-in closet. This room features a large Florida room, with lots of natural light, perfect for a playroom, den, or office. The back yard is fenced and has a patio for outdoor entertainment. An inside utility area with a washer and dryer along with a one car detached garage rounds out this must see property! Northdale is minutes from shopping, the Veterans expressway and I275.



Rent: $1300

Security Deposit: $1300

Beds: 2

Bath: 2

Garage: 1



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE2416683)