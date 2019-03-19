Adorable 3/2 block home. Fresh interior paint and neutral tile through out that will go with any decor. Expansive screened in areas in the front and back of the home great for outdoor entertaining. The large fenced back yard. Close to shopping center and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14805 N IRIS AVENUE have any available units?
14805 N IRIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 14805 N IRIS AVENUE have?
Some of 14805 N IRIS AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14805 N IRIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14805 N IRIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.