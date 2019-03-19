All apartments in Lake Magdalene
14805 N IRIS AVENUE

14805 N Iris Av · No Longer Available
Location

14805 N Iris Av, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Adorable 3/2 block home. Fresh interior paint and neutral tile through out that will go with any decor. Expansive screened in areas in the front and back of the home great for outdoor entertaining. The large fenced back yard. Close to shopping center and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

