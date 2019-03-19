12731 N OLA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is show ready! Built in 2018, this house features an open floor plan with a spacious living/dining room combo. The upgraded kitchen is equip with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Over-sized back patio leads to a huge fenced backyard. A two car garage provides plenty of storage space or a place to park the car. This home is perfect for entertaining guests or a relaxed weekend to open the windows and cook out. Located close to shopping, restaurants, I275, and all the area has to offer! It won't last long, call today for your private showing. Available 2/1.