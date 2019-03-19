All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Lake Magdalene, FL
12731 N OLA AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12731 N OLA AVENUE

12731 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12731 North Ola Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home is show ready! Built in 2018, this house features an open floor plan with a spacious living/dining room combo. The upgraded kitchen is equip with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Over-sized back patio leads to a huge fenced backyard. A two car garage provides plenty of storage space or a place to park the car. This home is perfect for entertaining guests or a relaxed weekend to open the windows and cook out. Located close to shopping, restaurants, I275, and all the area has to offer! It won't last long, call today for your private showing. Available 2/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12731 N OLA AVENUE have any available units?
12731 N OLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12731 N OLA AVENUE have?
Some of 12731 N OLA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12731 N OLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12731 N OLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12731 N OLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12731 N OLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 12731 N OLA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12731 N OLA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12731 N OLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12731 N OLA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12731 N OLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12731 N OLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12731 N OLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12731 N OLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12731 N OLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12731 N OLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12731 N OLA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12731 N OLA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
