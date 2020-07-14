126 Water Street Unit B

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Apartment in Lake Helen - Beautiful updated brand new apartment in Lake Helen. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and paint throughout. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, ample closet space and storage. Located on 2nd floor above commercial office space. Volusia Pines Elementary, Deland Middle, and Deland High School districts. Just one block away from Ivy Hawn Charter School and Creative Arts Daycare. Great proximity to the market in the park. Call today to schedule your viewing!



