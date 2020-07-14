All apartments in Lake Helen
Find more places like 126 Water Street Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Helen, FL
/
126 Water Street Unit B
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

126 Water Street Unit B

126 Water Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

126 Water Street, Lake Helen, FL 32744

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Apartment in Lake Helen - Beautiful updated brand new apartment in Lake Helen. Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new flooring and paint throughout. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, ample closet space and storage. Located on 2nd floor above commercial office space. Volusia Pines Elementary, Deland Middle, and Deland High School districts. Just one block away from Ivy Hawn Charter School and Creative Arts Daycare. Great proximity to the market in the park. Call today to schedule your viewing!

(RLNE5874446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Water Street Unit B have any available units?
126 Water Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Helen, FL.
What amenities does 126 Water Street Unit B have?
Some of 126 Water Street Unit B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Water Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
126 Water Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Water Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Water Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 126 Water Street Unit B offer parking?
No, 126 Water Street Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 126 Water Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Water Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Water Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 126 Water Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 126 Water Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 126 Water Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Water Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Water Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Water Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Water Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLDeLand, FLDeltona, FLOrange City, FLDeBary, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLEdgewater, FLHeathrow, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrmond Beach, FLLongwood, FLPonce Inlet, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLWekiwa Springs, FLFern Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College