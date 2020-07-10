All apartments in Lake Hart
10207 Dwell Court

10207 Dwell Ct · (352) 336-9349
Location

10207 Dwell Ct, Lake Hart, FL 32832
Lake Hart

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,340

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! This smoke-free community is revolutionizing luxury and raises the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our distinctive collection of one, two, three bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes in Lake Nona offer everything you could ask for, and some things you may only have dreamed of! Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated directly across from Lake Nona High School and 1 mile South of Route 417,makes our location an easy commute to Medical City, a cornerstone for medical care, educational opportunities and research programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 Dwell Court have any available units?
10207 Dwell Court has a unit available for $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10207 Dwell Court have?
Some of 10207 Dwell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 Dwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
10207 Dwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 Dwell Court pet-friendly?
No, 10207 Dwell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Hart.
Does 10207 Dwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 10207 Dwell Court offers parking.
Does 10207 Dwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10207 Dwell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 Dwell Court have a pool?
Yes, 10207 Dwell Court has a pool.
Does 10207 Dwell Court have accessible units?
No, 10207 Dwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 Dwell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10207 Dwell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10207 Dwell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10207 Dwell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
