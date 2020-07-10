10207 Dwell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area gym parking playground pool garage media room

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! This smoke-free community is revolutionizing luxury and raises the standard of Southeast Orlando apartment home living. Our distinctive collection of one, two, three bedroom apartments and three bedroom townhomes in Lake Nona offer everything you could ask for, and some things you may only have dreamed of! Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated directly across from Lake Nona High School and 1 mile South of Route 417,makes our location an easy commute to Medical City, a cornerstone for medical care, educational opportunities and research programs.