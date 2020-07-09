All apartments in Lake Belvedere Estates
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:41 AM

916 Imperial Lake Road

916 Imperial Lake Road · (561) 406-9844
Location

916 Imperial Lake Road, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL 33413

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1689 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous private corner unit and lake front, featuring 3 bedrooms, plus 2.5 baths, in gated community of Independence Cove. Great location off Jog between Southern and Belvedere. This townhouse features ceramic title on first level and brand new carpet on 2nd floor. The interior has been thoroughly repainted. Dual sinks in master bath. One car garage, laundry on 2nd story with full size washer and brand new dryer. New accordion Hurricane shutters schedule to be installed on Sep/2020. Community features a variety of amenities. Very close to turnpike and I-95, beaches, downtown WPB, mall, etc. Owners prefer no pets, but may consider a small dog or cat with a paid non-refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

