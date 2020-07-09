916 Imperial Lake Road

Amenities

Gorgeous private corner unit and lake front, featuring 3 bedrooms, plus 2.5 baths, in gated community of Independence Cove. Great location off Jog between Southern and Belvedere. This townhouse features ceramic title on first level and brand new carpet on 2nd floor. The interior has been thoroughly repainted. Dual sinks in master bath. One car garage, laundry on 2nd story with full size washer and brand new dryer. New accordion Hurricane shutters schedule to be installed on Sep/2020. Community features a variety of amenities. Very close to turnpike and I-95, beaches, downtown WPB, mall, etc. Owners prefer no pets, but may consider a small dog or cat with a paid non-refundable deposit.