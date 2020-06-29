All apartments in Lady Lake
Find more places like 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:11 PM

1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD

1636 West Schwartz Boulevard · (352) 602-0520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1636 West Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL 32159
Orange Blossom Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEW! Fall in love with this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished manufactured home perfectly LOCATED in THE VILLAGES. Featuring BRAND NEW "wood-like" vinly flooring throughout for ease of maintenance, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans in both bedrooms and Living Room. Enjoy music in any room of your home with the AM/FM/Cassette Built In Radio with built-in Speakers. Spacious Kitchen with Newer electric kitchen appliances, stainless steel sink and full view of the Golf Course from the window over the Orange Blossom Hills Golf Course. Newer Double Pane Thermal Windows Throughout home to keep your energy bill low. The Master Suite features double doors, great walk-in closet, A spacious Master Bath with separate vanity and showing area. Nice open hallway with a built in desk nestled in the corner. The Guest Bathroom is open with a linen closet and tub/shower combo. The Sliding Glass doors from the Living Room open up to the "All Weather" Florida Room and over looks the Beautiful Orange Blossom Golf Course. Sit back, relax and watch the golfers play their game or just take in natures beauty! There is Plenty of room to park your car(s) and/or golf cart in this spacious 12X32 Aluminum Pan Roof Carport. Washer and Dryer sit inside the 12'X13' Utility Room with plenty of room for storage. Lush landscaping completes this lovely home! Call Today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD have any available units?
1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lady Lake.
Does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
