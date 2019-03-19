7725 Still Lakes Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Unbelievably Beautiful Mediterranean style Pool Home on 1.5 acres with fenced yard, 4 car garage in Desirable 24hr. Gated Community! *Curb Appeal Alert* This former model home has well over 6,000sqf. Absolutely stunning from the front door and throughout to the back pool and hot tub. High architectural decorative designed ceilings in the foyer, entry and formal dining as well as many columns and windows. This kitchen will WOW you with Subzero fridge/freezer, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, pantry and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to the family room and beautiful pool view. A spacious owners suite is on the first floor along with the master bath fit for a king and queen with two separate vanities and closets. Also, on the first floor is the impressive office with fireplace, custom built-in shelves, storage and a hidden staircase. Up the centrally located winding staircase are four more large bedrooms and a entertaining/media room with balcony and view of the pool and preserve. The resort style private backyard has plenty of covered spaces along with a beautiful pool and hot tub. Enjoy entertaining family and guests with the outdoor kitchen and fenced yard. Located minutes from shopping and dining! Close to Suncoast Parkway great for getting downtown and to the airport. This home won't last so DON'T wait...Call Today to see a one of a kind Luxurious Home!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

***Ask for details about free rent.