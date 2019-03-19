All apartments in Keystone
7725 Still Lakes Dr

7725 Still Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7725 Still Lakes Drive, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Unbelievably Beautiful Mediterranean style Pool Home on 1.5 acres with fenced yard, 4 car garage in Desirable 24hr. Gated Community! *Curb Appeal Alert* This former model home has well over 6,000sqf. Absolutely stunning from the front door and throughout to the back pool and hot tub. High architectural decorative designed ceilings in the foyer, entry and formal dining as well as many columns and windows. This kitchen will WOW you with Subzero fridge/freezer, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, pantry and breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to the family room and beautiful pool view. A spacious owners suite is on the first floor along with the master bath fit for a king and queen with two separate vanities and closets. Also, on the first floor is the impressive office with fireplace, custom built-in shelves, storage and a hidden staircase. Up the centrally located winding staircase are four more large bedrooms and a entertaining/media room with balcony and view of the pool and preserve. The resort style private backyard has plenty of covered spaces along with a beautiful pool and hot tub. Enjoy entertaining family and guests with the outdoor kitchen and fenced yard. Located minutes from shopping and dining! Close to Suncoast Parkway great for getting downtown and to the airport. This home won't last so DON'T wait...Call Today to see a one of a kind Luxurious Home!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
***Ask for details about free rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7725 Still Lakes Dr have any available units?
7725 Still Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 7725 Still Lakes Dr have?
Some of 7725 Still Lakes Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7725 Still Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7725 Still Lakes Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7725 Still Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7725 Still Lakes Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7725 Still Lakes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7725 Still Lakes Dr does offer parking.
Does 7725 Still Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7725 Still Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7725 Still Lakes Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7725 Still Lakes Dr has a pool.
Does 7725 Still Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 7725 Still Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7725 Still Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7725 Still Lakes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7725 Still Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7725 Still Lakes Dr has units with air conditioning.
