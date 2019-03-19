3058 RIDERS PASS

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is beautiful & ready to move in. Virtually brand new 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with over $110K in upgrades. Water Views galore from almost every window. Large corner lot on pond with another pond located directly across the street. Enormous Master on first floor with his and her custom closets. Upgraded kitchen with smudge free stainless appliances. Stunning Wood floors throughout the entire first floor, with the exception of tile in the bathrooms. Porches on both the front and the back of the home - perfect for your rocking chairs. Spacious 3 car garage with ample room for storage. Tons of closet space. 20 foot open ceiling in the living room. Open floor concept on the first floor with huge loft/play area/man cave on the second floor. Custom paint throughout the entire house. Gutters added by owners post-construction. Large backyard with tons of room for a pool and outside living area. Neighborhoods are centered on parks and connected by trails where friends meet and have fun together. 12 miles of trails, 2 dog parks, a playground, picnic pavilion are just some of the community amenities. Just minutes from airports, beaches, shopping and all things Tampa Bay.