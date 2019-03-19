All apartments in Keystone
3058 RIDERS PASS

3058 Riders Pass · No Longer Available
Location

3058 Riders Pass, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is beautiful & ready to move in. Virtually brand new 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with over $110K in upgrades. Water Views galore from almost every window. Large corner lot on pond with another pond located directly across the street. Enormous Master on first floor with his and her custom closets. Upgraded kitchen with smudge free stainless appliances. Stunning Wood floors throughout the entire first floor, with the exception of tile in the bathrooms. Porches on both the front and the back of the home - perfect for your rocking chairs. Spacious 3 car garage with ample room for storage. Tons of closet space. 20 foot open ceiling in the living room. Open floor concept on the first floor with huge loft/play area/man cave on the second floor. Custom paint throughout the entire house. Gutters added by owners post-construction. Large backyard with tons of room for a pool and outside living area. Neighborhoods are centered on parks and connected by trails where friends meet and have fun together. 12 miles of trails, 2 dog parks, a playground, picnic pavilion are just some of the community amenities. Just minutes from airports, beaches, shopping and all things Tampa Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3058 RIDERS PASS have any available units?
3058 RIDERS PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 3058 RIDERS PASS have?
Some of 3058 RIDERS PASS's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 RIDERS PASS currently offering any rent specials?
3058 RIDERS PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 RIDERS PASS pet-friendly?
Yes, 3058 RIDERS PASS is pet friendly.
Does 3058 RIDERS PASS offer parking?
Yes, 3058 RIDERS PASS offers parking.
Does 3058 RIDERS PASS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3058 RIDERS PASS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 RIDERS PASS have a pool?
Yes, 3058 RIDERS PASS has a pool.
Does 3058 RIDERS PASS have accessible units?
No, 3058 RIDERS PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 RIDERS PASS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 RIDERS PASS has units with dishwashers.
Does 3058 RIDERS PASS have units with air conditioning?
No, 3058 RIDERS PASS does not have units with air conditioning.
