Keystone, FL
2875 Suncoast Blend Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

2875 Suncoast Blend Drive

2875 Suncoast Blend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2875 Suncoast Blend Dr, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a showing today! Beautiful 3/2.5 Town home - Beautiful Two Story Townhouse with open floor plan on the first floor that includes large kitchen, spacious family room, half bath and overlooks a covered lanai.

Second Floor has a huge master with ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are upstairs along with a full bath and laundry area.

1 Car Garage

1 pet allowed under 20lbs - $250 non refundable pet fee and pet registration are required.
$100 non refundable HOA fee

To Schedule a Self-Showing click on the following link

https://showmojo.com/l/e74ba7c05c

If you have any questions call David (813) 503-5318

***marketing photos used may be from the model unit***

To apply visit www.rentworkspm.com and click AVAILABLE PROPERTIES then APPLY NOW

(RLNE5698535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive have any available units?
2875 Suncoast Blend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
Is 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2875 Suncoast Blend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive offers parking.
Does 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive have a pool?
No, 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2875 Suncoast Blend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

