19128 LARCHMONT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous executive home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath plus office and plenty of architectural details. This home features a split floor plan, large sliders leading out to screened Pool area, tile, hardwood and carpet floors. formal living, formal dining, and huge family/great room. The open plan is perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with French doors leading out to pool area, master bath with garden jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities and tile floors. Spacious kitchen with eat in area, lots of cabinet space, island and breakfast bar. A private fenced garden/yard just off the kitchen area provides additional outdoor space along with screened pool area with large lanai. This gorgeous home is close to Veterans Expressway and the new St Josephs hospital as well as local shopping areas.