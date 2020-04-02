Amenities

19005 CHEMILLE DR Available 06/01/20 4 Bed - 3 Bath Luxury home in Gated Community - Please call Jerry Van Slavens at (813) 310-8663 for more information on this home. Highly sought-after home in one of Tampa's most desired communities Cheval West! This home offers 4 beds, 3 full baths, with a separate dining room and living room, open kitchen to the great room and 2nd level bonus room. Enjoy the outdoors on your spacious and private enclosed lanai. The master suite has a separate garden tub and shower stall with a walk-in closet. This one will not last... schedule your appointment today! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



(RLNE4324688)