Keystone, FL
19005 CHEMILLE DR
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

19005 CHEMILLE DR

19005 Chemille Drive · (813) 310-8663
Location

19005 Chemille Drive, Keystone, FL 33558
Cheval West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19005 CHEMILLE DR · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
19005 CHEMILLE DR Available 06/01/20 4 Bed - 3 Bath Luxury home in Gated Community - Please call Jerry Van Slavens at (813) 310-8663 for more information on this home. Highly sought-after home in one of Tampa's most desired communities Cheval West! This home offers 4 beds, 3 full baths, with a separate dining room and living room, open kitchen to the great room and 2nd level bonus room. Enjoy the outdoors on your spacious and private enclosed lanai. The master suite has a separate garden tub and shower stall with a walk-in closet. This one will not last... schedule your appointment today! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE4324688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19005 CHEMILLE DR have any available units?
19005 CHEMILLE DR has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19005 CHEMILLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
19005 CHEMILLE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19005 CHEMILLE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 19005 CHEMILLE DR is pet friendly.
Does 19005 CHEMILLE DR offer parking?
No, 19005 CHEMILLE DR does not offer parking.
Does 19005 CHEMILLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19005 CHEMILLE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19005 CHEMILLE DR have a pool?
No, 19005 CHEMILLE DR does not have a pool.
Does 19005 CHEMILLE DR have accessible units?
No, 19005 CHEMILLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 19005 CHEMILLE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 19005 CHEMILLE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19005 CHEMILLE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 19005 CHEMILLE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
