A 2 story 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 4000 sqft home that has glass sliders across the whole back of the house, with wide open waterfront views with a boathouse dock that has an apartment the size of a studio. The sunsets are incredible. Has a circular driveway and a staircase with a balcony off the master suite overlooking the lake. Be on vacation everyday. This property has an open floor plan and is great for parties and families. The property has a stainless steel fridge, oven, range, dishwasher,stove and washer and dryer



18129 crawley rd. Odessa fl 33556



call:813-802-8519



