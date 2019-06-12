All apartments in Keystone
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

18129 Crawley Rd

18129 Crawley Road · No Longer Available
Location

18129 Crawley Road, Keystone, FL 33556
Lake Keystone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A 2 story 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 4000 sqft home that has glass sliders across the whole back of the house, with wide open waterfront views with a boathouse dock that has an apartment the size of a studio. The sunsets are incredible. Has a circular driveway and a staircase with a balcony off the master suite overlooking the lake. Be on vacation everyday. This property has an open floor plan and is great for parties and families. The property has a stainless steel fridge, oven, range, dishwasher,stove and washer and dryer

18129 crawley rd. Odessa fl 33556

call:813-802-8519

(RLNE4794991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18129 Crawley Rd have any available units?
18129 Crawley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18129 Crawley Rd have?
Some of 18129 Crawley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18129 Crawley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18129 Crawley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18129 Crawley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18129 Crawley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 18129 Crawley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18129 Crawley Rd offers parking.
Does 18129 Crawley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18129 Crawley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18129 Crawley Rd have a pool?
No, 18129 Crawley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18129 Crawley Rd have accessible units?
No, 18129 Crawley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18129 Crawley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18129 Crawley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 18129 Crawley Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18129 Crawley Rd has units with air conditioning.
