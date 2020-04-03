17207 Journeys End Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

This magnificent estate home is located in the highly-desirable Keystone Shores community. The elegant double door entry leads to an impressive formal living/dining area with gorgeous views of the shimmering pool/spa area. The open and airy floor plan offers 4,181 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, bonus room + office! Attention to detail and pride of ownership is evident throughout. This split bedroom plan offers an impressive master suite with two closets, pool access, expansive private bathroom with water closet, garden tub, dual sinks, and an oversized step-in glass enclosed shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms each have their own private bath and the fourth bedroom is also adjacent to a full bath. The fifth bathroom serves as the "pool bath". There is a bonus room, also with pool access that serves ideally as a game room, workout room or separate media room. This home's kitchen showcases beautiful cabinetry, glimmering granite and a large center island. The private office features an abundance of built-in shelves and desk area. Flooring consists of gleaming cherry wood and ceramic tile (no carpet). Entertaining is a dream around the pool/spa area with an outdoor grill, cabana, and patio furniture. Lawn service is provided as a convenience for this 43,000 square foot lot with fenced backyard! Also included are pool service, preventative pest control, and chemicals for the septic system. Schedule your private tour of this stunning home right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.