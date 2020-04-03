All apartments in Keystone
17207 Journeys End Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:04 PM

17207 Journeys End Dr

17207 Journeys End Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17207 Journeys End Drive, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This magnificent estate home is located in the highly-desirable Keystone Shores community. The elegant double door entry leads to an impressive formal living/dining area with gorgeous views of the shimmering pool/spa area. The open and airy floor plan offers 4,181 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, bonus room + office! Attention to detail and pride of ownership is evident throughout. This split bedroom plan offers an impressive master suite with two closets, pool access, expansive private bathroom with water closet, garden tub, dual sinks, and an oversized step-in glass enclosed shower. Two of the secondary bedrooms each have their own private bath and the fourth bedroom is also adjacent to a full bath. The fifth bathroom serves as the "pool bath". There is a bonus room, also with pool access that serves ideally as a game room, workout room or separate media room. This home's kitchen showcases beautiful cabinetry, glimmering granite and a large center island. The private office features an abundance of built-in shelves and desk area. Flooring consists of gleaming cherry wood and ceramic tile (no carpet). Entertaining is a dream around the pool/spa area with an outdoor grill, cabana, and patio furniture. Lawn service is provided as a convenience for this 43,000 square foot lot with fenced backyard! Also included are pool service, preventative pest control, and chemicals for the septic system. Schedule your private tour of this stunning home right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17207 Journeys End Dr have any available units?
17207 Journeys End Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 17207 Journeys End Dr have?
Some of 17207 Journeys End Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17207 Journeys End Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17207 Journeys End Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17207 Journeys End Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17207 Journeys End Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17207 Journeys End Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17207 Journeys End Dr offers parking.
Does 17207 Journeys End Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17207 Journeys End Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17207 Journeys End Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17207 Journeys End Dr has a pool.
Does 17207 Journeys End Dr have accessible units?
No, 17207 Journeys End Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17207 Journeys End Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17207 Journeys End Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17207 Journeys End Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17207 Journeys End Dr has units with air conditioning.
