16308 ROCK LAKE

Gorgeous sunset views abound from just about every room in this house in peaceful Keystone! All four bedrooms are large with attached baths. The upstairs master suite opens to a balcony overlooking the 50 acre mol ski lake. Enjoy working from home with a lovely study with bay window overlooking Lake Josephine. Easy access to the Veterans and the airport makes commuting easy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
