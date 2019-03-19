16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Stunning-Executive pool home located on the golf course in The Eagles, Hillsborough County. Offering 5 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, with 3232 square feet and a 3 car garage in the "Turnbury" community. Enjoy living in this gated golf and country club community with beautiful views of the golf course and beautiful interior features as well. Large open spacious rooms include: Living and Dining room for entertaining, you also have a large family room overlooking the screen enclosed pool, lovely wood floors, ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances. Inside utility room, walk in closets, and over sized master suite with sitting area and down stairs there is a 5th bedroom. Located close shopping, restaurants, and A+ schools. Lease includes lawn and pool service. No rear neighbors because you on the golf course makes this is one you won't want to miss. Mary Bryant Elem, Farnell Middle, Alonso High School. Private guarded gate in the front and rear of this community with club house, if you want membership you can join. Security system is available for you as well. This is one you won't want to miss! Available Feb 1.