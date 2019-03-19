All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE

16105 Turnbury Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16105 Turnbury Oak Drive, Keystone, FL 33556
Turnberry at the Eagles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning-Executive pool home located on the golf course in The Eagles, Hillsborough County. Offering 5 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, with 3232 square feet and a 3 car garage in the "Turnbury" community. Enjoy living in this gated golf and country club community with beautiful views of the golf course and beautiful interior features as well. Large open spacious rooms include: Living and Dining room for entertaining, you also have a large family room overlooking the screen enclosed pool, lovely wood floors, ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances. Inside utility room, walk in closets, and over sized master suite with sitting area and down stairs there is a 5th bedroom. Located close shopping, restaurants, and A+ schools. Lease includes lawn and pool service. No rear neighbors because you on the golf course makes this is one you won't want to miss. Mary Bryant Elem, Farnell Middle, Alonso High School. Private guarded gate in the front and rear of this community with club house, if you want membership you can join. Security system is available for you as well. This is one you won't want to miss! Available Feb 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE have any available units?
16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16105 TURNBURY OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with PoolsKeystone Furnished Apartments
Keystone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLAuburndale, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg