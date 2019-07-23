15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE

Amenities

Situated on a peaceful lot with golf course frontage and pond views located in a gated community, "The Eagles" this home is showing great. Offering a split floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths office and 3 car garage this home features engineered wood floors in all the main areas, crown molding throughout, plantation shutters and sliders to the screened pavered lanai. The kitchen is beautifully updated with 42" all wood cabinets, wine rack, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room and breakfast rea. Another set of sliders lead to the lanai for you to relax on the screened lanai while enjoying the view of lush landscaping and the fairway of hole 5 of the golf course. Master bedroom offers sliders to the lanai, crown molding, plantation shutters, and walk-in closet. The master bath was recently totally remodeled, it features, custom vanity with granite counters, garden tub, and separate shower. Second bedrooms were also remodeled and it features double vanity, walk-in shower, and all custom tile work. Large 3 car garage is a fantastic feature for this size home. The Eagles community is zoned for one of the BEST SCHOOLS in the Tampa area. Living there you can enjoy long walking trails, playground for kids, 2 golf courses, tennis and clubhouse with restaurant.