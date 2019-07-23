All apartments in Keystone
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE

15608 Eastbourn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15608 Eastbourn Drive, Keystone, FL 33556
Windsor Park at Eagles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Situated on a peaceful lot with golf course frontage and pond views located in a gated community, "The Eagles" this home is showing great. Offering a split floor plan with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths office and 3 car garage this home features engineered wood floors in all the main areas, crown molding throughout, plantation shutters and sliders to the screened pavered lanai. The kitchen is beautifully updated with 42" all wood cabinets, wine rack, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room and breakfast rea. Another set of sliders lead to the lanai for you to relax on the screened lanai while enjoying the view of lush landscaping and the fairway of hole 5 of the golf course. Master bedroom offers sliders to the lanai, crown molding, plantation shutters, and walk-in closet. The master bath was recently totally remodeled, it features, custom vanity with granite counters, garden tub, and separate shower. Second bedrooms were also remodeled and it features double vanity, walk-in shower, and all custom tile work. Large 3 car garage is a fantastic feature for this size home. The Eagles community is zoned for one of the BEST SCHOOLS in the Tampa area. Living there you can enjoy long walking trails, playground for kids, 2 golf courses, tennis and clubhouse with restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE have any available units?
15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE have?
Some of 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15608 EASTBOURN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
