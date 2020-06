Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Northwest Tampa "Westwood Lakes" Opportunity for this 2500 sq ft "Freshly Painted" 4-bedroom 3-Bathroom 3-Car Garage Waterfront home, has Formal Dinning Room, Formal Living Room and the Preferred "Great Room" Plan that adjoins the Open and Spacious Kitchen. This GREAT Northwest Tampa location has Top Rated Schools, Community Recreation, Great Restaurants, Medical facilities and only 20 minute drive to Tampa International and the Awesome Gulf Beaches! Perfect Northwest Tampa location!