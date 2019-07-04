All apartments in Keystone
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM

14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

14542 Mirabelle Vista Cir · No Longer Available
Location

14542 Mirabelle Vista Cir, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
STUNNING and updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath, town home with 2 car garage in desirable Waterchase, a gated community. Open style concept features kitchen, dining, living room and half bath on the first floor with second floor including all bedrooms and laundry room for your convenience.Spacious master bedroom includes tray ceilings, spa like bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub and separate walk in shower. Enjoy serene views of large pond from kitchen, master bedroom, family room and back patio. Located next to Westchase this community has 2 pools (1 Olympic size and 1 with a 2 story water slide), tot lot, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field, fitness center, clubhouse and gated w/24 hour guard. "A" rated schools with elementary and middle schools a few minutes drive from home. Centrally located, close to Veterans Highway, Citrus Park Mall, golf courses, airport and beaches. Come enjoy the Florida life style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have any available units?
14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
