14542 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

STUNNING and updated 3 bed, 2.5 bath, town home with 2 car garage in desirable Waterchase, a gated community. Open style concept features kitchen, dining, living room and half bath on the first floor with second floor including all bedrooms and laundry room for your convenience.Spacious master bedroom includes tray ceilings, spa like bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub and separate walk in shower. Enjoy serene views of large pond from kitchen, master bedroom, family room and back patio. Located next to Westchase this community has 2 pools (1 Olympic size and 1 with a 2 story water slide), tot lot, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field, fitness center, clubhouse and gated w/24 hour guard. "A" rated schools with elementary and middle schools a few minutes drive from home. Centrally located, close to Veterans Highway, Citrus Park Mall, golf courses, airport and beaches. Come enjoy the Florida life style.