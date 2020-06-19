14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT

Amenities

Stunning Tuscan Style Villa in reputable gated Waterchase - Maintenance Free - customized floor plan (True 4 bedrooms) and den- Full of Upgrades - Absolutely Beautiful - Shows larger than actual square footage. Diagonal tile throughout, Volume Ceilings, Niches and Arches, gourmet kitchen with Granite, Stainless, very custom cabinets and every upgrade. This is truly a Grand home. This exceptional home also features high tray ceilings, neutral decor, designer recessed lighting, raised bar pass through to Impressive gathering room, pocket sliders to large octogon shaped, screened lanai (with gas hook-up for grill), side entry garage and cement tile roof. In addition to all this, enjoy all the amenities that Waterchase has to offer: Million dollar clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and 2 resort pools, plus convenient to airport, downtown and all major shopping!