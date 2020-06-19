All apartments in Keystone
14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT

14517 Mirasol Manor Court · (813) 908-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14517 Mirasol Manor Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning Tuscan Style Villa in reputable gated Waterchase - Maintenance Free - customized floor plan (True 4 bedrooms) and den- Full of Upgrades - Absolutely Beautiful - Shows larger than actual square footage. Diagonal tile throughout, Volume Ceilings, Niches and Arches, gourmet kitchen with Granite, Stainless, very custom cabinets and every upgrade. This is truly a Grand home. This exceptional home also features high tray ceilings, neutral decor, designer recessed lighting, raised bar pass through to Impressive gathering room, pocket sliders to large octogon shaped, screened lanai (with gas hook-up for grill), side entry garage and cement tile roof. In addition to all this, enjoy all the amenities that Waterchase has to offer: Million dollar clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, and 2 resort pools, plus convenient to airport, downtown and all major shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT have any available units?
14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT have?
Some of 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT offers parking.
Does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT has a pool.
Does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14517 MIRASOL MANOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
