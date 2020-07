Amenities

Welcome home to the beautiful gated Waterchase community! The lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage features a beautiful kitchen, an open floor plan with a half bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms and a large master suite retreat upstairs! Waterchase is a state of the art community featuring 2 pools with a two story slide, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and dozens of activities for all to enjoy.