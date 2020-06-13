All apartments in Keystone
14173 STILTON STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

14173 STILTON STREET

14173 Stilton Street · (727) 642-7985
Location

14173 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Gorgeous Hampton Lakes Townhome! 3 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage with screened in Lanai for entertaining! Very convenient to everything the area offers, Hampton Lakes is a unique blend of town homes neighboring great restaurants and shopping. Beautiful open kitchen with breakfast bar, island, granite counters and new appliances. New wood floors in the living room, spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet and master bath featuring spa tub and dual sinks. Excellent community pool close by! The entire community is close to a Starbucks, a supermarket, Samurai Blue sushi restaurant, nightlife and lots more!! Water, sewer and trash is included with rent! Will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14173 STILTON STREET have any available units?
14173 STILTON STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14173 STILTON STREET have?
Some of 14173 STILTON STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14173 STILTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14173 STILTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14173 STILTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14173 STILTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14173 STILTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14173 STILTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 14173 STILTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14173 STILTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14173 STILTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 14173 STILTON STREET has a pool.
Does 14173 STILTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 14173 STILTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14173 STILTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14173 STILTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14173 STILTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14173 STILTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
