14173 STILTON STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely Gorgeous Hampton Lakes Townhome! 3 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage with screened in Lanai for entertaining! Very convenient to everything the area offers, Hampton Lakes is a unique blend of town homes neighboring great restaurants and shopping. Beautiful open kitchen with breakfast bar, island, granite counters and new appliances. New wood floors in the living room, spacious bedrooms, master suite with walk in closet and master bath featuring spa tub and dual sinks. Excellent community pool close by! The entire community is close to a Starbucks, a supermarket, Samurai Blue sushi restaurant, nightlife and lots more!! Water, sewer and trash is included with rent! Will go fast!