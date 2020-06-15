14114 Oakham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.



Your home includes like new all furniture, appliances, linens, dinner/silver all that you will need. Plenty of storage and clean. Two car attached garage, screened in patio, community pool, nearby grocery / restaurants in walking distance.



No Pets Allowed



