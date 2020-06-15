All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 14114 Oakham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
14114 Oakham Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

14114 Oakham Street

14114 Oakham St. · (727) 919-6618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.

Your home includes like new all furniture, appliances, linens, dinner/silver all that you will need. Plenty of storage and clean. Two car attached garage, screened in patio, community pool, nearby grocery / restaurants in walking distance.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=13198253

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14114 Oakham Street have any available units?
14114 Oakham Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14114 Oakham Street have?
Some of 14114 Oakham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14114 Oakham Street currently offering any rent specials?
14114 Oakham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14114 Oakham Street pet-friendly?
No, 14114 Oakham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14114 Oakham Street offer parking?
Yes, 14114 Oakham Street does offer parking.
Does 14114 Oakham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14114 Oakham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14114 Oakham Street have a pool?
Yes, 14114 Oakham Street has a pool.
Does 14114 Oakham Street have accessible units?
No, 14114 Oakham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14114 Oakham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14114 Oakham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14114 Oakham Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14114 Oakham Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14114 Oakham Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity