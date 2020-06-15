14114 Oakham Street

Amenities
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.
Your home includes like new all furniture, appliances, linens, dinner/silver all that you will need. Plenty of storage and clean. Two car attached garage, screened in patio, community pool, nearby grocery / restaurants in walking distance.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/tampa-fl?lid=13198253
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5677940)