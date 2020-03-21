All apartments in Keystone
14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE

14086 Waterville Cir · No Longer Available
Location

14086 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Former model, fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with den and 2 car garage in gated Hampton Chase Townhomes. Many upgrades including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and decorator furnishings and window treatments. The spacious, open first floor features ceramic tile throughout the living and dining area, kitchen and half bath. Closet pantry, plenty of cabinets and breakfast nook make the kitchen a cook’s delight. Enjoy sunsets and a view of the pond from the open patio. This unit has plenty of storage space including under the stairway storage on the first floor. All bedrooms and convenient laundry room are on the carpeted second floor. Have your morning coffee on the private screened patio off the master bedroom sitting area. The master bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The community is located close to shops, restaurants and excellent schools and offers a pool, playground, and all purpose field. Water, trash and cable are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have any available units?
14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
