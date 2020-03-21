14086 WATERVILLE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Former model, fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with den and 2 car garage in gated Hampton Chase Townhomes. Many upgrades including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding and decorator furnishings and window treatments. The spacious, open first floor features ceramic tile throughout the living and dining area, kitchen and half bath. Closet pantry, plenty of cabinets and breakfast nook make the kitchen a cook’s delight. Enjoy sunsets and a view of the pond from the open patio. This unit has plenty of storage space including under the stairway storage on the first floor. All bedrooms and convenient laundry room are on the carpeted second floor. Have your morning coffee on the private screened patio off the master bedroom sitting area. The master bath features dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The community is located close to shops, restaurants and excellent schools and offers a pool, playground, and all purpose field. Water, trash and cable are included in rent.