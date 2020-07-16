12823 Stanwyck Circle

Amenities

Located in West Hampton, a gated community of upscale homes close to Westchase, this home boasts a very livable - and luxurious - floor plan. From the arched entryway, guests enter a foyer between the formal living room and formal dining room. The large family room is light and bright with multiple sliding glass doors overlooking the covered patio and fenced back yard. The gourmet eat-in kitchen opens off the family room, and features an island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance package; granite countertops, wood cabinets; ceramic tile flooring. The huge master suite features a twin walk-in closet plus an en suite bathroom with double sinks, a garden tub and an oversized walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 additional full baths. The 2nd floor off the family room is a great oversized loft area with tons of natural light. This like-new home also features: a 3-car garage; zoned irrigation system with timer; indoor laundry room with built-in laundry sink; ceiling fans throughout. Rent includes lawn service.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



