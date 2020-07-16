All apartments in Keystone
12823 Stanwyck Circle
12823 Stanwyck Circle

12823 Stanwyck Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12823 Stanwyck Circle, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in West Hampton, a gated community of upscale homes close to Westchase, this home boasts a very livable - and luxurious - floor plan. From the arched entryway, guests enter a foyer between the formal living room and formal dining room. The large family room is light and bright with multiple sliding glass doors overlooking the covered patio and fenced back yard. The gourmet eat-in kitchen opens off the family room, and features an island breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance package; granite countertops, wood cabinets; ceramic tile flooring. The huge master suite features a twin walk-in closet plus an en suite bathroom with double sinks, a garden tub and an oversized walk-in shower. 3 additional bedrooms and 2 additional full baths. The 2nd floor off the family room is a great oversized loft area with tons of natural light. This like-new home also features: a 3-car garage; zoned irrigation system with timer; indoor laundry room with built-in laundry sink; ceiling fans throughout. Rent includes lawn service.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Stanwyck Circle have any available units?
12823 Stanwyck Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12823 Stanwyck Circle have?
Some of 12823 Stanwyck Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 Stanwyck Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Stanwyck Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Stanwyck Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12823 Stanwyck Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12823 Stanwyck Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Stanwyck Circle offers parking.
Does 12823 Stanwyck Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12823 Stanwyck Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Stanwyck Circle have a pool?
No, 12823 Stanwyck Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12823 Stanwyck Circle have accessible units?
No, 12823 Stanwyck Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Stanwyck Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12823 Stanwyck Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12823 Stanwyck Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12823 Stanwyck Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
