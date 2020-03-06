12619 BASSBROOK LANE

Amenities

Hampton Lakes at Main Street is a VERY unique city-style community that you have to see to believe. Located IN the community you'll find Senor Tequilas Mexican Grill, The Hungry Greek, Westchase Pizza, Starbucks, Subway, Winn Dixie, Bank of America, Regions Bank, and so much more. Want great schools? Hampton Lakes literally shares a fence with "A" rated Mary Bryant Elementary & Farnell Middle. Look up their ratings! You can walk your children to school. This updated 3 bed + LOFT, 3 bath, 2.5 car garage 3-story townhome has an impressive kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, custom backsplash, closet pantry, huge island, stainless steel appliances, room for a breakfast table plus a bar with room for 4+ stools. French doors lead to a beautiful balcony ideal for enjoying your morning coffee. 9' ceilings and crown molding throughout. The living room is about 20' x 19' (see attached floorplan) and connects to the dining room and a screened pavered back patio. Plenty of windows and sliders allow ample sunlight. Check out the pictures! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft and laundry room. The master bedroom is MASSIVE enough for a King-Sized bed, couch or office! Master bath has large garden tub, walk-in shower, private potty and dual vanities. Located only feet from the community pool. People come from all over just to shop in the community stores and take pictures near the gorgeous lake and palm tree lined walkway. Rent covers water, sewer and trash. No smoking or pets.