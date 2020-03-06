All apartments in Keystone
12619 BASSBROOK LANE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM

12619 BASSBROOK LANE

12619 Bassbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12619 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Hampton Lakes at Main Street is a VERY unique city-style community that you have to see to believe. Located IN the community you'll find Senor Tequilas Mexican Grill, The Hungry Greek, Westchase Pizza, Starbucks, Subway, Winn Dixie, Bank of America, Regions Bank, and so much more. Want great schools? Hampton Lakes literally shares a fence with "A" rated Mary Bryant Elementary & Farnell Middle. Look up their ratings! You can walk your children to school. This updated 3 bed + LOFT, 3 bath, 2.5 car garage 3-story townhome has an impressive kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, custom backsplash, closet pantry, huge island, stainless steel appliances, room for a breakfast table plus a bar with room for 4+ stools. French doors lead to a beautiful balcony ideal for enjoying your morning coffee. 9' ceilings and crown molding throughout. The living room is about 20' x 19' (see attached floorplan) and connects to the dining room and a screened pavered back patio. Plenty of windows and sliders allow ample sunlight. Check out the pictures! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a loft and laundry room. The master bedroom is MASSIVE enough for a King-Sized bed, couch or office! Master bath has large garden tub, walk-in shower, private potty and dual vanities. Located only feet from the community pool. People come from all over just to shop in the community stores and take pictures near the gorgeous lake and palm tree lined walkway. Rent covers water, sewer and trash. No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE have any available units?
12619 BASSBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE have?
Some of 12619 BASSBROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12619 BASSBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12619 BASSBROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12619 BASSBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12619 BASSBROOK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12619 BASSBROOK LANE offers parking.
Does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12619 BASSBROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12619 BASSBROOK LANE has a pool.
Does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 12619 BASSBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12619 BASSBROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12619 BASSBROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12619 BASSBROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

