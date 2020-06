Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home!!! Gated community, community pool, pool view and centrally located to all Tampa Bay has to offer! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath and one car garage is nicely updated throughout to include beautiful kitchen. Enjoy sitting on one of your two screened outdoor patios over looking the pool )one off kitchen and one off master). Town home features all bedroom on second floor along with closet laundry. Call today to schedule your showing.