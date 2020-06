Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage pool

Westwood Lakes Pool Home! - Gorgeous waterfront pool home in highly desirable Westwood Lakes Community! Magnificent open floor plan. Huge living room. Private backyard. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Attached two car garage. Pictures do not express the tasteful extras, custom details and warmth of this unique home. Make your appointment to view this beauty today. Lawn and Pool Service included. **1/2 off Deposit for active military!**



(RLNE4244151)