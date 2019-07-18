All apartments in Keystone
11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT
11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT

11804 Shire Wycliffe Court · No Longer Available
Location

11804 Shire Wycliffe Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Arthur Rutenberg pool home with serene lake views in the exclusive Waterchase community of Mar Azul. Upon entering through the glass double doors, you will discover upgraded chandeliers and window treatments, a luxury trim package including crown molding and tray ceilings, as well as a stunning double fire place. This elegant Rutenberg home features 4 bedrooms, bonus room, an executive office, 4 full bathrooms, and an oversized 3-car garage. Enjoy classic upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, breakfast bar, undermounted sink, stainless steel appliances, central vacuum and so much more. The master bedroom is spacious with a seating area, jacuzzi garden tub with separate shower, double sinks and 2 walk-in closets. Delight in the outdoors with a screened-in patio, pool/spa, outdoor kitchen and recently installed landscape lighting. HVAC and double oven installed in 2018. Community amenities include 24hr manned and gated access, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, pool, water slide and park area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have any available units?
11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have?
Some of 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT offers parking.
Does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT has a pool.
Does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT has units with air conditioning.
