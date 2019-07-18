11804 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Arthur Rutenberg pool home with serene lake views in the exclusive Waterchase community of Mar Azul. Upon entering through the glass double doors, you will discover upgraded chandeliers and window treatments, a luxury trim package including crown molding and tray ceilings, as well as a stunning double fire place. This elegant Rutenberg home features 4 bedrooms, bonus room, an executive office, 4 full bathrooms, and an oversized 3-car garage. Enjoy classic upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with 42" cabinets, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, breakfast bar, undermounted sink, stainless steel appliances, central vacuum and so much more. The master bedroom is spacious with a seating area, jacuzzi garden tub with separate shower, double sinks and 2 walk-in closets. Delight in the outdoors with a screened-in patio, pool/spa, outdoor kitchen and recently installed landscape lighting. HVAC and double oven installed in 2018. Community amenities include 24hr manned and gated access, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, pool, water slide and park area.