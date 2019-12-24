All apartments in Kenneth City
Find more places like 6484 44th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenneth City, FL
/
6484 44th Avenue North
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

6484 44th Avenue North

6484 44th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6484 44th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL 33709
Kenneth City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Walking into the property you have the living room area which flows right to the kitchen, both with tiled flooring. The kitchen is stocked with plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet, side entry door and a full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink, standing tiled shower and utility room. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom and a large open fenced in back yard perfect for enjoying the Florida weather! Visit www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6484 44th Avenue North have any available units?
6484 44th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 6484 44th Avenue North have?
Some of 6484 44th Avenue North's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6484 44th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6484 44th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6484 44th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6484 44th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6484 44th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 6484 44th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 6484 44th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6484 44th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6484 44th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 6484 44th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 6484 44th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6484 44th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6484 44th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6484 44th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 6484 44th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6484 44th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLealman, FLWest Lealman, FLBardmoor, FLSeminole, FLTreasure Island, FLMadeira Beach, FL
Gulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLOldsmar, FLRedington Shores, FLTierra Verde, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLBelleair, FLSafety Harbor, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg