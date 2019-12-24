6484 44th Avenue North

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Walking into the property you have the living room area which flows right to the kitchen, both with tiled flooring. The kitchen is stocked with plenty of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet, side entry door and a full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink, standing tiled shower and utility room. Three additional bedrooms, second full bathroom and a large open fenced in back yard perfect for enjoying the Florida weather! Visit www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.