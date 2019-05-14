All apartments in Kenneth City
5269 61st Way N
5269 61st Way N

5269 61st Way N · No Longer Available
5269 61st Way N, Kenneth City, FL 33709
Kenneth City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new luxury home located in Kenneth City in the St. Petersburg area sitting in over a quarter acre lot. An open floor plan, home has spacious great room with step ceiling 13 feet high and features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, ceramic tile flooring thru all bedrooms, living room, all bathrooms, kitchen area. Large kitchen with breakfast bar & breakfast nook overlooking the lake, volume ceilings with crown molding, plenty of windows throughout providing natural sun lighting. The master bath features double vanities, a separate shower and a tub with spa for relaxation. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Inside utility has washer and dryer with plenty of storage. The home has a circular driveway and a 1 car garage. The back of the home has beautiful water views from your covered patio area and there is room for a pool just off the master bedroom. Add a fishing dock to enjoy sitting closer to nature. Flood Zone X, flood insurance not required. Conveniently close to Tyrone Mall, and restaurants and the beaches.

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX HOME

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5269 61st Way N have any available units?
5269 61st Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 5269 61st Way N have?
Some of 5269 61st Way N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 61st Way N currently offering any rent specials?
5269 61st Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 61st Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5269 61st Way N is pet friendly.
Does 5269 61st Way N offer parking?
Yes, 5269 61st Way N offers parking.
Does 5269 61st Way N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5269 61st Way N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 61st Way N have a pool?
Yes, 5269 61st Way N has a pool.
Does 5269 61st Way N have accessible units?
No, 5269 61st Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 61st Way N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5269 61st Way N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5269 61st Way N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5269 61st Way N does not have units with air conditioning.
