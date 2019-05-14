5269 61st Way N

Amenities
Beautiful brand new luxury home located in Kenneth City in the St. Petersburg area sitting in over a quarter acre lot. An open floor plan, home has spacious great room with step ceiling 13 feet high and features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, ceramic tile flooring thru all bedrooms, living room, all bathrooms, kitchen area. Large kitchen with breakfast bar & breakfast nook overlooking the lake, volume ceilings with crown molding, plenty of windows throughout providing natural sun lighting. The master bath features double vanities, a separate shower and a tub with spa for relaxation. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Inside utility has washer and dryer with plenty of storage. The home has a circular driveway and a 1 car garage. The back of the home has beautiful water views from your covered patio area and there is room for a pool just off the master bedroom. Add a fishing dock to enjoy sitting closer to nature. Flood Zone X, flood insurance not required. Conveniently close to Tyrone Mall, and restaurants and the beaches.
Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX HOME
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.