All apartments in Kenneth City
Find more places like 4665 62ND STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenneth City, FL
/
4665 62ND STREET N
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

4665 62ND STREET N

4665 62nd Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4665 62nd Street North, Kenneth City, FL 33709
Kenneth City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Large 3 Bedroom 2 full Baths Single Family Home with a split Bedroom floor plan. Must See Inside to appreciate all the updates. The terrazzo floors have just been refinished, the kitchen features newer Cabinets with no slam drawers, all Stainless Steel Appliances. The Windows have all been updated, interior is freshly painted, ceiling fans throughout. The yard is completely fenced with white plastic privacy fencing, new patio just installed, a large yard shed for your storage. This property is located across from Dixie Hollins High School. Sorry, NO pets. No housing vouchers or Section 8 are accepted by the Owner of this property. We are looking for a Tenant that needs to Move-in within 20 days or less. Your income must be able to be verified with pay stubs or bank statements. Once you pass the Background Screening process, you will be required to place a non-refundable deposit to secure tenancy. This deposit will be transferred into the First Month Rent and Security Deposit at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4665 62ND STREET N have any available units?
4665 62ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 4665 62ND STREET N have?
Some of 4665 62ND STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4665 62ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4665 62ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4665 62ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4665 62ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenneth City.
Does 4665 62ND STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4665 62ND STREET N offers parking.
Does 4665 62ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4665 62ND STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4665 62ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 4665 62ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 4665 62ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4665 62ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4665 62ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4665 62ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4665 62ND STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4665 62ND STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLealman, FLWest Lealman, FLBardmoor, FLSeminole, FLTreasure Island, FLMadeira Beach, FL
Gulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLOldsmar, FLRedington Shores, FLTierra Verde, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLBelleair, FLSafety Harbor, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg