4665 62ND STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Large 3 Bedroom 2 full Baths Single Family Home with a split Bedroom floor plan. Must See Inside to appreciate all the updates. The terrazzo floors have just been refinished, the kitchen features newer Cabinets with no slam drawers, all Stainless Steel Appliances. The Windows have all been updated, interior is freshly painted, ceiling fans throughout. The yard is completely fenced with white plastic privacy fencing, new patio just installed, a large yard shed for your storage. This property is located across from Dixie Hollins High School. Sorry, NO pets. No housing vouchers or Section 8 are accepted by the Owner of this property. We are looking for a Tenant that needs to Move-in within 20 days or less. Your income must be able to be verified with pay stubs or bank statements. Once you pass the Background Screening process, you will be required to place a non-refundable deposit to secure tenancy. This deposit will be transferred into the First Month Rent and Security Deposit at lease signing.