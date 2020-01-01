All apartments in Kenneth City
4500 58th Street North
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

4500 58th Street North

4500 58th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4500 58th Street North, Kenneth City, FL 33709
Sun Haven Homes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 58th Street North have any available units?
4500 58th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
Is 4500 58th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
4500 58th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 58th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 58th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 4500 58th Street North offer parking?
No, 4500 58th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 4500 58th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 58th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 58th Street North have a pool?
Yes, 4500 58th Street North has a pool.
Does 4500 58th Street North have accessible units?
No, 4500 58th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 58th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 58th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 58th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 58th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

