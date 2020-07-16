All apartments in Kenneth City
4355 61ST WAY N
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4355 61ST WAY N

4355 61st Way North · No Longer Available
Location

4355 61st Way North, Kenneth City, FL 33709
Kenneth City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard. The kitchen has been updated with dazzling counters, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry, and features a breakfast bar between the kitchen and formal dining space. A bright and neutral bathroom sits next to two bedrooms, and a large third bedroom sits on the other side of the home. An indoor laundry room with washer/dryer offers convenience for this ready to go rental! There is ample parking in the driveway which is going to be replaced with a brick paver driveway in the coming weeks. This property is located on a peaceful street in a great neighborhood with easy access to Downtown St. Pete, Gulf Beaches, shops, dining, and entertainment! Move in requires security and first months rent. Application fee is $50 per occupant 18 years or older. Yard maintenance is included in the rent. Pets welcome with additional deposit, breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 61ST WAY N have any available units?
4355 61ST WAY N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 4355 61ST WAY N have?
Some of 4355 61ST WAY N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4355 61ST WAY N currently offering any rent specials?
4355 61ST WAY N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 61ST WAY N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4355 61ST WAY N is pet friendly.
Does 4355 61ST WAY N offer parking?
Yes, 4355 61ST WAY N offers parking.
Does 4355 61ST WAY N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4355 61ST WAY N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 61ST WAY N have a pool?
No, 4355 61ST WAY N does not have a pool.
Does 4355 61ST WAY N have accessible units?
No, 4355 61ST WAY N does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 61ST WAY N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4355 61ST WAY N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 61ST WAY N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 61ST WAY N does not have units with air conditioning.
