4355 61ST WAY N

Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard. The kitchen has been updated with dazzling counters, stainless steel appliances and new cabinetry, and features a breakfast bar between the kitchen and formal dining space. A bright and neutral bathroom sits next to two bedrooms, and a large third bedroom sits on the other side of the home. An indoor laundry room with washer/dryer offers convenience for this ready to go rental! There is ample parking in the driveway which is going to be replaced with a brick paver driveway in the coming weeks. This property is located on a peaceful street in a great neighborhood with easy access to Downtown St. Pete, Gulf Beaches, shops, dining, and entertainment! Move in requires security and first months rent. Application fee is $50 per occupant 18 years or older. Yard maintenance is included in the rent. Pets welcome with additional deposit, breed restrictions apply.