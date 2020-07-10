245 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13884 SW 64th St
13884 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368 2-bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6275 SW 130th Ave Apt 807
6275 Southwest 130th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Terra lakes!! Fantastic property in the nicest community in kendall!! 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, washer and dryer, blinds, fenced patio, community with pool, clubhouse. (RLNE5845183)
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7001 SW 129th Ave Apt 1
7001 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 On the first floor, condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, in the well known Greentree Condominium. Quiet Kendall community located walking in distance to Miami Sunset Senior High School and very close to Winston Park School.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
14250 SW 62nd St
14250 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1206 sqft
Beautiful totally renovated 3 bed/2 bath large unit, new porcelain floors, new kitchen cabinets and granite counters, new appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, plenty of closet space, 1-floor corner, canal view, parking
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8351 SW 124th Ave Apt 105
8351 Southwest 124th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Excellent Chalet in a beautiful condominium surround by business and Cinemas (RLNE5845419)
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
13339 SW 60 TE
13339 Southwest 60th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Location, location, location!! Rarely available 1 Story, 1/1 townhome in Miller Dreams. Tiled throughout, updated bathroom, Clothes washer and dryer inside the property, 2 assigned parking spaces, and private fenced patio. Easy to see.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
6255 Kendale Lakes Cir
6255 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious two story townhouse style condo, 2 assigned parking space 3 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath , Excellent condition, fresh paint,ceramic floor, washer and dryer, plenty of closets in the heart of Kendall, close to restaurants, schools, Florida's Turnpike
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8600 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2B/2b apartment on 3rd floor with beautiful and big kitchen. Large screened balcony with a beautiful garden view.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendall Lakes East
13555 SW 66th St
13555 Southwest 66th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Villa style property in great condition. Updated appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Tiled floors, large patio area with storage and nice size backyard. Hurricane shutters. Two parking spaces in the front of the unit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
14325 SW 57th Ln
14325 Southwest 57th Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse-condo, bright kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Very spacious patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6861 SW 129th Ave
6861 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
NICE FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH SPLIT MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. ALL TILED. CENTRALLY LOCATED AND EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
6245 Kendale Lakes Cir
6245 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great apartment 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, large patio, updated kitchen, new stain steel appliances, washer & dryer, fresh paint, ceramic floors. Excellent condition!!! Please call LA for showings instructions.THIS UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Green
12953 SW 53rd St
12953 Southwest 53rd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great opportunity to rent this cozy property, features 2 beds and 1 bath, Washer and Dryer inside the unit Excellent terrace great for entertainment, NO pets NO exceptions. Good Credit is required...
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7141 SW 129th Ave
7141 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Green tree condo for rent 2bedrooms 2full bathroom, washer and dryer inside unit. Wood laminate, community pool, near turnpike .easy to show
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6225 SW 131st Ct
6225 Southwest 131st Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Beautiful first floor unit with washer and dryer in the inside, all tile through, corner unit with balcony, located in gated community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13700 SW 62nd St
13700 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
SPACIOUS APARTMENT 3 BED, 2 BATH, WITH NICE GARDEN VIEWON ON THE SECOND FLOOR. IN THE HEART OF KENDALL. IT HAS CERAMIC TILE , AMPLE BEDROOMS AND 2 BALCONIES . GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO TURNPIKE, SHOPPING AREAS, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8311 SW 124th Ave
8311 SW 124th Ave, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1857 sqft
***LOCATION***A gated community at Kendall Village! Wonderful 2 Story Corner Townhouse Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath Large layout, big kitchen, living areas. Fenced and tiled patio, hurricane shutters. All amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Green
12821 SW 43rd Dr
12821 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2 bedroom, 1 bath with Den condo in Miami. Washer and dryer in unit. Condo Association only allows 4 occupants. Credit and Police report on all adult occupants required.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12868 SW 62nd LN
12868 Southwest 62nd Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1525 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 - Property Id: 234735 Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths corner Townhouse. Like new stainless steel appliances. Community amenities includes pool, tennis court and basketball court. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
14611 North Kendall Drive
14611 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
906 sqft
14611 North Kendall Drive Apt #306L, Miami, FL 33186 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
