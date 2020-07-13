/
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
252 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
14250 SW 62nd St
14250 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1206 sqft
Beautiful totally renovated 3 bed/2 bath large unit, new porcelain floors, new kitchen cabinets and granite counters, new appliances, washer/dryer in the unit, newly remodeled bathrooms, plenty of closet space, 1-floor corner, canal view, parking
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13884 SW 64th St
13884 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368 2-bedrooms, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful corner home in sought after winston park area, 3br/2ba/1612sf, 2-car garage; large living room and family room open to a huge enclosed patio and fenced backyard; community offers lots of amenities: clubhouse, pool, tennis court and
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13875 SW 64th St
13875 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Well maintained 3/2.5 Townhome in the heart of Kendall. Centrally located, minutes away from restaurants, shopping centers and highway. This unit has an open floor plan with washer and dryer located inside.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8650 SW 133rd Avenue Rd Apt 219
8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6275 SW 130th Ave Apt 807
6275 Southwest 130th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Terra lakes!! Fantastic property in the nicest community in kendall!! 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths, washer and dryer, blinds, fenced patio, community with pool, clubhouse. (RLNE5845183)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 SW 129th Ave Apt 1
7001 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 On the first floor, condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, in the well known Greentree Condominium. Quiet Kendall community located walking in distance to Miami Sunset Senior High School and very close to Winston Park School.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace
13869 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1308 sqft
Two story townhouse. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Family room, patio. Tile and pergo floors, washer and dryer. Community pool, 2 assigned parking in front. Credit report, first month + 2 month security deposit. Association Application $150.00 Available now.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
14195 SW 87th St
14195 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms very spacious condominium in the Heart of Kendall. Great rental Unit for a large family.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8420 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8420 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE, MAINTAINED 2/2 CONDO IN DESIRABLE HORIZONS WEST. THE AMENITIES INCLUDE 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURT, CLUBHOUSE, PICNIC, ELEVATOR AND MORE. THE UNIT COMES WITH 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND VISITORS PARKING. UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE 6/1/20.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8600 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8600 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2B/2b apartment on 3rd floor with beautiful and big kitchen. Large screened balcony with a beautiful garden view.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8700 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8700 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Beautiful and full of light 3 bedroom apartment in sought after gated community full of amenities! Two parking spaces and 2 storage areas! Be the first to use the brand new appliances and designer kitchen. Easy to show.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
14325 SW 57th Ln
14325 Southwest 57th Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse-condo, bright kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Very spacious patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6861 SW 129th Ave
6861 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
NICE FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH SPLIT MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. ALL TILED. CENTRALLY LOCATED AND EASY TO SHOW.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes
14165 SW 87th St
14165 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom & Two bathroom condo with a large balcony right off of Kendall drive. Updated kitchen, Bathrooms, Brand new A/C and water heater. All the rooms are large with plenty of closet space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
6245 Kendale Lakes Cir
6245 North Kendale Lakes Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great apartment 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, large patio, updated kitchen, new stain steel appliances, washer & dryer, fresh paint, ceramic floors. Excellent condition!!! Please call LA for showings instructions.THIS UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7141 SW 129th Ave
7141 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Green tree condo for rent 2bedrooms 2full bathroom, washer and dryer inside unit. Wood laminate, community pool, near turnpike .easy to show
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6225 SW 131st Ct
6225 Southwest 131st Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Beautiful first floor unit with washer and dryer in the inside, all tile through, corner unit with balcony, located in gated community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Kendale Lakes North
13700 SW 62nd St
13700 Southwest 62nd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
SPACIOUS APARTMENT 3 BED, 2 BATH, WITH NICE GARDEN VIEWON ON THE SECOND FLOOR. IN THE HEART OF KENDALL. IT HAS CERAMIC TILE , AMPLE BEDROOMS AND 2 BALCONIES . GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO TURNPIKE, SHOPPING AREAS, SCHOOLS AND HOSPITALS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Royal Green
12821 SW 43rd Dr
12821 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2 bedroom, 1 bath with Den condo in Miami. Washer and dryer in unit. Condo Association only allows 4 occupants. Credit and Police report on all adult occupants required.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6324 SW 127th Pl
6324 Southwest 127th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home for rent with a garage converted into a full in-law quarter that makes the property a four bedrooms four bathroom pool house in the heart of Kendall lake.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7790 SW 120th Pl
7790 Southwest 120th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,290
UPGRADED HOME SOUTH MIAMI (SUNSET & 120 AVE) -GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE BATHROOMS Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12868 SW 62nd LN
12868 Southwest 62nd Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1525 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 - Property Id: 234735 Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths corner Townhouse. Like new stainless steel appliances. Community amenities includes pool, tennis court and basketball court. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
