Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

13884 SW 64th St

13884 Southwest 64th Street · (585) 880-8568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13884 Southwest 64th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL 33183
Kendale Lakes North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368

2-bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse, features an updated modern Kitchen with beautiful granite counter-tops and backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient AC, new water heater, new laminated vinyl planks floors, new baseboards, new vertical blinds, new fans, washer & dryer, freshly painted throughout, move in ready! Master suite features spacious closet and has tub/shower combination. Second bedroom features walk-in closet and has tub/shower combination. 2 parking spots as well as plenty of guess spots available, community swimming pool and playground. Walking distance to the Miccosukee golf & Country Club. Excellent location close to major highways, schools, parks, shopping centers, supermarket and entertainment. Lots of storage including an outside storage closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185368
Property Id 185368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13884 SW 64th St have any available units?
13884 SW 64th St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13884 SW 64th St have?
Some of 13884 SW 64th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13884 SW 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
13884 SW 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13884 SW 64th St pet-friendly?
No, 13884 SW 64th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendale Lakes.
Does 13884 SW 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 13884 SW 64th St offers parking.
Does 13884 SW 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13884 SW 64th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13884 SW 64th St have a pool?
Yes, 13884 SW 64th St has a pool.
Does 13884 SW 64th St have accessible units?
No, 13884 SW 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13884 SW 64th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13884 SW 64th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13884 SW 64th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13884 SW 64th St has units with air conditioning.
