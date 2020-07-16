13884 SW 64th St

Amenities
Amazing Townhouse at Kendale Lakes N 2Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 185368
2-bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse, features an updated modern Kitchen with beautiful granite counter-tops and backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient AC, new water heater, new laminated vinyl planks floors, new baseboards, new vertical blinds, new fans, washer & dryer, freshly painted throughout, move in ready! Master suite features spacious closet and has tub/shower combination. Second bedroom features walk-in closet and has tub/shower combination. 2 parking spots as well as plenty of guess spots available, community swimming pool and playground. Walking distance to the Miccosukee golf & Country Club. Excellent location close to major highways, schools, parks, shopping centers, supermarket and entertainment. Lots of storage including an outside storage closet.
No Pets Allowed
