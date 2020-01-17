All apartments in Kathleen
6535 FERNWOOD DRIVE

6535 Fernwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Fernwood Drive, Kathleen, FL 33810
Country View Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
range
Available now! 1,566 sqft 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home tucked away in North Lakeland, off of Kathleen Rd and 1st St NW. Sat on a huge lot, this is the country living you've been looking for! Freshly painted interior with mixture of laminate flooring throughout the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms to suit everyone's needs. Open floor plan with 2 separate living areas allows you to customize to your liking! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet/countertop space, dishwasher, and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining guests. Laundry room just off of kitchen with full size washer/dryer hookups. Master bathroom features garden tub perfect for relaxing in after a long day and stand-up shower for fast convenience. Massive backyard! Pet friendly! Call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

