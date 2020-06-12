/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
231 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter Island, FL
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
250 S Beach Road
250 Beach Rd, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1144 sqft
This is a rare chance to rent a first floor, Jupiter Island, ocean front condo with steps out the back door to the beach. Enjoy wide ocean views as well as a lighthouse view from the guest room and kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
275 S Beach Road
275 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Boat Dock, Beach and Intracoastal access.Enjoy miles of pristine beaches, sidewalks and biking. 2 bedrooms one King and two Twin beds. Nicely appointed.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
300 S Beach Road
300 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 S Beach Road in Jupiter Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Jupiter Island
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
278 Village Blvd
278 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Furnished Short term rental, basic cable/water/wi-fi included. NOT an Annual rental. NOT available for season 2020. SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE APRIL 01, 2020 THROUGH DEC 31, 2020.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue
8957 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1156 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue in Hobe Sound. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lighthouse Circle
102 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1036 sqft
CLEAN 2/2 TOWNHOUSE, W/GARAGE, END UNIT, POOL, NEAR SHOPPING & RETAIL, AND RESTAURANTS. OWNER TO PAY COMMON AREA DEPOSIT
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
300 Intracoastal Place
300 Intracoastal Place, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1182 sqft
This lovely, light & bright 4th floor condo is a 2/2 with direct Intracoastal & Ocean views overlooking Jupiter Island. Updated kitchen & baths, tile through out. It is fully furnished.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
HOA-no tenant approval needed 2 assigned spots for parking Pets allowed with restrictions Lawn care is included Tenant pays all utilties W/D hookups
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Island
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
717 Us-1
717 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1000 sqft
This beautiful modern, clean and comfortable condo has a king sized bed in master, queen in guest room. TV in guest room and Living Room. Screened in patio looking onto the green, with short walk to lovely community pool.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
825 Center St
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1476 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE. Beautiful sunny SW corner unit is minutes to nearby Jupiter Schools. Newer carpet & paint. This townhome offers Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, plus ½ bath on the 1st floor.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8797 SE Sharon St
8797 Southeast Sharon Street West, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Beach Bungalow in Hobe Sound - Property Id: 241924 Well Maintained renovated home on quite street in Hobe Hills. Granite counter tops, wood floors and travertine floors. Wonderful back porch, new appliances and 2 car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6519 Chasewood Dr B
6519 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
1st FLOOR: 2 Bed 2 Full Bath all Tile in Jupiter - Property Id: 258912 Beautiful GROUND floor, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, MOVE IN READY. Centrally located in Jupiter with lots of amenities. Entry level living area.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Jupiter Village
1 Unit Available
209 Palmetto Court
209 Palmetto Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
994 sqft
Welcome to the highly desirable Jupiter Village. Nestled on a beautiful lot with plenty of serene landscape and privacy, this is the opportunity you have been waiting for.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
402 Fern Street
402 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/2 second floor condo just the right size for relaxing or entertaining. Beautiful tongue in groove ceiling with Crown Moulding in the Kitchen and Living Room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
810 Bella Vista Court S
810 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
Immaculate and beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located only 500 yards from Jupiter beach.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1477 Via De La Palma
1477 Via De La Palma, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
Gorgeous unit in a peaceful neighborhood, tiled flooring, lots of natural lights from the sliding glass doors, the new kitchen has granite countertop and tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, cozy garden walking distance
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Street
231 Hibiscus Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom home in the heart of Jupiter. Completely renovated home with new kitchen cabinets. Remodeled bathroom. Nice spacious fenced in yard. No pets. No more then 2 adults will be accepted.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FL