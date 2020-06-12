/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
213 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Jupiter Island, FL
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
250 S Beach Road
250 Beach Rd, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1144 sqft
This is a rare chance to rent a first floor, Jupiter Island, ocean front condo with steps out the back door to the beach. Enjoy wide ocean views as well as a lighthouse view from the guest room and kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
275 S Beach Road
275 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Boat Dock, Beach and Intracoastal access.Enjoy miles of pristine beaches, sidewalks and biking. 2 bedrooms one King and two Twin beds. Nicely appointed.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
300 S Beach Road
300 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 S Beach Road in Jupiter Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Jupiter Island
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue
8957 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1156 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue in Hobe Sound. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
102 Lighthouse Circle
102 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1036 sqft
CLEAN 2/2 TOWNHOUSE, W/GARAGE, END UNIT, POOL, NEAR SHOPPING & RETAIL, AND RESTAURANTS. OWNER TO PAY COMMON AREA DEPOSIT
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
278 Village Boulevard
278 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 278 Village Boulevard in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
300 Intracoastal Place
300 Intracoastal Place, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1182 sqft
This lovely, light & bright 4th floor condo is a 2/2 with direct Intracoastal & Ocean views overlooking Jupiter Island. Updated kitchen & baths, tile through out. It is fully furnished.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
HOA-no tenant approval needed 2 assigned spots for parking Pets allowed with restrictions Lawn care is included Tenant pays all utilties W/D hookups
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Island
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8797 SE Sharon St
8797 Southeast Sharon Street West, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Beach Bungalow in Hobe Sound - Property Id: 241924 Well Maintained renovated home on quite street in Hobe Hills. Granite counter tops, wood floors and travertine floors. Wonderful back porch, new appliances and 2 car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
6519 Chasewood Dr B
6519 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
1st FLOOR: 2 Bed 2 Full Bath all Tile in Jupiter - Property Id: 258912 Beautiful GROUND floor, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, MOVE IN READY. Centrally located in Jupiter with lots of amenities. Entry level living area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
402 Fern Street
402 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/2 second floor condo just the right size for relaxing or entertaining. Beautiful tongue in groove ceiling with Crown Moulding in the Kitchen and Living Room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
810 Bella Vista Court S
810 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
Immaculate and beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located only 500 yards from Jupiter beach.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1477 Via De La Palma
1477 Via De La Palma, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
Gorgeous unit in a peaceful neighborhood, tiled flooring, lots of natural lights from the sliding glass doors, the new kitchen has granite countertop and tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, cozy garden walking distance
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2531 25th Court
2531 25th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1236 sqft
Lovely Furnished turn key rental located at the Bluffs River. This very private and secluded neighborhood has beautiful community pool and tennis courts steps from your home.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6523 Chasewood Drive
6523 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Light and bright 2nd floor unit located in Chasewood. This 2 besroom, 2 bath unit has newer carpet, and fresh paint. Enjoy the amenities in Chasewood or take a short drive to Jupiters lovely beaches.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2605 26th Court
2605 26th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1236 sqft
LOVELY BLUFFS TOWNHOME WITH PRIVATE SUNNY LOCATION. TILED 1ST FLOOR, WOOD-LOOK 2ND FLOOR. ACCORDION HURRICANE SHUTTERS. DESIRABLE COMMUNITY WITH OLYMPIC SIZE SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS PICKELBALL, PUTTING GREEN, BOCCE BALL.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FL